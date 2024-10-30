Weak growth prospects and public sector wages are major constraints
The finance minister’s medium-term budget has steered a sustainable line between the political fringes in the GNU
Decision by the regulator infringes on and breaches Nersa’s own rules, says Eskom
Party’s national general council is where it will take stock of policies
Mining giant has given shareholders more than $50bn in the past five years thanks to its durable resilient assets, Mike Henry says at AGM
Positive and pessimistic scenarios have been painted for economic growth and public finances
The build programme will be part of a broader package that the state hopes will boost growth
Robust consumer spending rises at fastest pace since Q1 2023 as business investment in equipment surges
At stumps the home team was 38/4, with Kagiso Rabada claiming two wickets
The most economical model in the NX midsized luxury SUV line up, the 450h+ is also the most powerful
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.