Rand improves ahead of medium-term budget address
The rand is positioned to respond favourably if the MTBPS offers positive signs about fiscal restraint and structural reform, said one analyst
30 October 2024 - 11:39
The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning and the JSE was weaker amid mixed global peers, with investors awaiting the presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to reaffirm the government’s focus on fiscal consolidation and prudent expenditure management when he tables his medium-term budget on Wednesday afternoon...
