MARKET WRAP: Rand reverses gains after Treasury flags ‘critical issues’
30 October 2024 - 19:34
The rand reversed earlier gains on Wednesday after finance minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted “critical issues impacting SA’s economic stability and growth” in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Godongwana highlighted additional capacity from energy investments, coupled with the success by the national logistics crisis committee in resolving problems in ports and certain rail corridors as positive developments...
