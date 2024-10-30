Gold climbs to record high as traders fret about US election

Bengaluru — Gold hit a record peak on Wednesday as investors flocked towards the safe-haven metal less than a week before the US presidential election, while they awaited economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate stance.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,779.39/oz by 3.08am GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,782.03 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,791.70.
“Gold is very much being anchored on the US election outcome.... In the near term, spot gold will face resistance at $2,800, then followed by $2,826,” said Kelvin Wong, Oanda senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.
The November 5 election has entered its final stretch, with recent polls indicating a fiercely competitive race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Another contributor to gold’s record rally is the expectation of additional US interest rate cuts. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
Fed policymakers are nearly certain to deliver a quarter-point reduction in short-term borrowing costs next week, as a US labour department report showed job openings dropped in September to their lowest level since January 2021.
“If we see hot inflation numbers or a strong jobs report, then there could be a derailment in gold prices,” Wong said.
Other major data sets due this week include the ADP employment report at 12.15pm GMT on Wednesday, US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on Thursday and Friday’s payrolls report.
In addition, Goldman Sachs lowered its gold forecast from $3,080 to $3,000 by December 2025, but maintained its bullish stance. It also expects a 7% upside from Western exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings.
On the retail front, Indian gold buyers overlooked record high prices, purchasing for the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, hoping for continued price rallies amid a cooling stock market.
Spot silver shed 0.3% to $34.33/oz. Palladium fell nearly 1% to $1,210.72 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,046.89.
Stronger demand and the risk of supply disruption were expected to drive prices for platinum and palladium higher in 2025 from this year's averages, a Reuters poll showed.
Gold climbs to record high as traders fret about US election
Investors flock to safe-haven metal as US presidential election enters its final stretch
Reuters
