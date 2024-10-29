Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on gold, 10-year US treasuries and S&P 500

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital

29 October 2024 - 21:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Unum Capital portfolio manager Loyiso Mpeta discusses the technical charts for the gold price, 10-year US treasuries and the S&P 500.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand stabilises ahead of medium-term budget
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high
Markets
3.
Oil tumbles 6% on reduced risk of wider Middle ...
Markets
4.
SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but ...
Markets
5.
Gold stays close to record high ahead of US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.