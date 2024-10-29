US data shows a potential slowdown in the labour market
Risks, including conflict in Middle East, US import duties and erratic weather patterns require monitoring
DA leader John Steenhuisen spoke virtually to investors at the SA Tomorrow Investor conference in New York
Party’s national general council is where it will take stock of policies
Mobile operator and Remgro unit await tribunal’s reasons while Competition Appeal Court remains an option
SA’s private sector credit growth was up 4.6% year on year in September, exceeding market expectations
Business Day TV spoke to Kenny Fihla, deputy CEO of Standard Bank
Nato says North Korean troops are headed to front line in what appears to be a dangerous new turn
Their innings proved the selectors right and earned SA a big advantage
The car has lightweight construction, enhanced agility and a manual gearbox
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig
