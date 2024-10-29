Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig

29 October 2024 - 20:54
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand stabilises ahead of medium-term budget
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high
Markets
3.
Oil tumbles 6% on reduced risk of wider Middle ...
Markets
4.
SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but ...
Markets
5.
Gold stays close to record high ahead of US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.