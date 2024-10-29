Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth

29 October 2024 - 21:01
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand stabilises ahead of medium-term budget
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high
Markets
3.
Oil tumbles 6% on reduced risk of wider Middle ...
Markets
4.
SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but ...
Markets
5.
Gold stays close to record high ahead of US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.