Rand stabilises ahead of medium-term budget
The MTBPS will provide important updates on SA’s inflation target, policy priorities and the growth outlook
29 October 2024 - 11:34
After closing at a record high on Monday, the JSE tracked slightly weaker in morning trading, as SA investors await Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which will provide important updates on the country’s spending priorities, growth outlook and fiscal policy.
TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers said investors were focused on if finance minister Enoch Godongwana would emphasise fiscal responsibility, encourage private sector involvement in capital project, and signal reform to strengthen SA’s fiscal position...
