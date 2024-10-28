Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

28 October 2024 - 19:33
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but ...
Markets
2.
Oil tumbles 6% on reduced risk of wider Middle ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Sibanye leads JSE gains as US ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as market focuses on medium-term budget
Markets
5.
Gold slips on stronger dollar
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.