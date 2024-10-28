Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities

28 October 2024 - 19:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but ...
Markets
2.
Oil tumbles 6% on reduced risk of wider Middle ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Sibanye leads JSE gains as US ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as market focuses on medium-term budget
Markets
5.
Gold slips on stronger dollar
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.