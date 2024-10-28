Oil falls after Israeli strike on Iran bypasses nuclear targets

A general view of the newly commissioned Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA, REUTERS
Singapore — The yen hit a three-month low on Monday as Japan’s ruling party lost its parliamentary majority, while oil tumbled after Israel’s weekend strike on Iran bypassed oil or nuclear targets.
Japan’s Nikkei, after initially falling, rose 1.6% and the yen slipped as far as 0.5% to ¥153.3 to the dollar following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) weakest result since 2009 in Japan’s weekend election.
Brent crude futures were 4.2% lower and traded as cheaply as $71.99 a barrel after Israel’s response to an Iranian missile attack focused, so far, on missile factories and other sites near Tehran and not on disrupting energy supplies.
In Japan, the LDP which has ruled for most of the post-war years and junior coalition partner Komeito won 215 lower-house seats at Sunday’s election, public broadcaster NHK reported. This falls well short of the 233 needed for a majority and the yen was squeezed since investors figured any government that emerges is likely to make a dovish shift in economic policies.
“The markets are likely to think this means more trouble for the yen with 155 the first target and [the finance ministry’s] line in the sand at 160,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY in a note.
Gains in the stock market, which often moves in the opposite direction to the yen as a weaker currency can help exporters, were led by technology companies.
Rising dollar
Broader currency markets were steady, leaving the dollar on course for its largest monthly rise in two-and-a-half years as signs of strength in the US economy and the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency have driven US yields sharply higher.
At 4.23%, benchmark 10-year treasury yields are up 43 basis points (bps) through October, against a rise of 16bps for 10-year bunds and 23bps for gilts.
Markets price a 95% chance of a 25bp Federal Reserve rate cut at its November meeting. Odds for a bigger half-point cut were at 50% a month ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
The euro was steady on Monday at $1.0796 and down 3% through October. The New Zealand dollar has lost nearly 6% through the month, additionally weighed by a dovish central bank and disappointing stimulus plans from China.
Elsewhere US stock futures rose 0.5% in early trade ahead of a big week of earnings and data.
Five of the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap companies are set to report: Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft , Facebook owner Meta, Apple and Amazon.
The US jobs report on November 1 comes as investors are weighing whether a stronger-than-expected economy could lead to fewer interest rate cuts, while inflation readings are due in Europe and Australia. Weekend data showed China’s industrial profit dived 27.1% in September versus a year earlier.
Gold, which hit record highs last week, hovered just shy of those levels at $2,736/oz.
Oil falls after Israeli strike on Iran bypasses nuclear targets
Israel’s response to Iranian missile attack is focused, so far, on missile factories and not on disrupting energy supplies
Singapore — The yen hit a three-month low on Monday as Japan’s ruling party lost its parliamentary majority, while oil tumbled after Israel’s weekend strike on Iran bypassed oil or nuclear targets.
Japan’s Nikkei, after initially falling, rose 1.6% and the yen slipped as far as 0.5% to ¥153.3 to the dollar following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) weakest result since 2009 in Japan’s weekend election.
Brent crude futures were 4.2% lower and traded as cheaply as $71.99 a barrel after Israel’s response to an Iranian missile attack focused, so far, on missile factories and other sites near Tehran and not on disrupting energy supplies.
In Japan, the LDP which has ruled for most of the post-war years and junior coalition partner Komeito won 215 lower-house seats at Sunday’s election, public broadcaster NHK reported. This falls well short of the 233 needed for a majority and the yen was squeezed since investors figured any government that emerges is likely to make a dovish shift in economic policies.
“The markets are likely to think this means more trouble for the yen with 155 the first target and [the finance ministry’s] line in the sand at 160,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY in a note.
Gains in the stock market, which often moves in the opposite direction to the yen as a weaker currency can help exporters, were led by technology companies.
Rising dollar
Broader currency markets were steady, leaving the dollar on course for its largest monthly rise in two-and-a-half years as signs of strength in the US economy and the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency have driven US yields sharply higher.
At 4.23%, benchmark 10-year treasury yields are up 43 basis points (bps) through October, against a rise of 16bps for 10-year bunds and 23bps for gilts.
Markets price a 95% chance of a 25bp Federal Reserve rate cut at its November meeting. Odds for a bigger half-point cut were at 50% a month ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
The euro was steady on Monday at $1.0796 and down 3% through October. The New Zealand dollar has lost nearly 6% through the month, additionally weighed by a dovish central bank and disappointing stimulus plans from China.
Elsewhere US stock futures rose 0.5% in early trade ahead of a big week of earnings and data.
Five of the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap companies are set to report: Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft , Facebook owner Meta, Apple and Amazon.
The US jobs report on November 1 comes as investors are weighing whether a stronger-than-expected economy could lead to fewer interest rate cuts, while inflation readings are due in Europe and Australia. Weekend data showed China’s industrial profit dived 27.1% in September versus a year earlier.
Gold, which hit record highs last week, hovered just shy of those levels at $2,736/oz.
Reuters
Gold slips on stronger dollar
MARKET WRAP: Sibanye leads JSE gains as US regulations provide a boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.