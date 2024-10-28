Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high

Investors await Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta earnings results

28 October 2024 - 19:44
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed at a fresh record high on Monday, tracking firmer global peers, with investors looking ahead to a key US inflation report and major tech corporate earnings results this week.

The market was bolstered by relief that Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Iran were limited to military targets, sparing oil and nuclear facilities. This restrained response alleviated concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies, which had weighed heavily on investor sentiment, reported Bloomberg...

