JSE lifts as market focuses on medium-term budget

Globally, investors are looking out for earnings reports from major technology companies

28 October 2024 - 11:45
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors looked ahead to key US inflation data this week.

Locally, the focus will be on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. According to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to reaffirm the government’s focus on fiscal consolidation and prudent expenditure management...

