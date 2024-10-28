Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited US economic data for fresh insights on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,733.01/oz by 2.32am GMT. US gold futures declined 0.3% to $2,745.5.
The dollar index gained 0.2%, on track for its best month since April 2022. A stronger dollar makes gold less appealing for other currency holders.
“The US dollar has continued its good run of form in the aftermath of the Japanese election, which has dented gold’s appeal,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
But “gold still looks in good shape to potentially make a push towards $2,800 and beyond but it will first have to navigate a batch of key macro data this week, which could have interest rate implications for the Fed”.
Data lined up for the week includes the US employment report, job openings, and core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, which are vital for assessing the labour market’s health and inflation trends.
Traders now see a nearly 95% chance of a quarter basis point cut by the Fed in November, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. Lower rates raise the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Gold hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday, driven by safe-haven demand due to geopolitical uncertainties.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed air strikes “hit hard” Iran’s defences, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the damage should not be exaggerated.
Elsewhere, as the US gears up for election day on November 5, uncertainty prevails, with recent polls showing a tight contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Spot silver was down 0.9% to $33.39/oz and platinum edged 0.1 down to $1,022.20.
Palladium shed 0.3% to $1,189.27 after hitting a 10-month high in the previous session.
Gold slips on stronger dollar
Metal is weaker at the start of a data-heavy week, which includes release of US employment report, job openings and PCE data
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited US economic data for fresh insights on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,733.01/oz by 2.32am GMT. US gold futures declined 0.3% to $2,745.5.
The dollar index gained 0.2%, on track for its best month since April 2022. A stronger dollar makes gold less appealing for other currency holders.
“The US dollar has continued its good run of form in the aftermath of the Japanese election, which has dented gold’s appeal,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
But “gold still looks in good shape to potentially make a push towards $2,800 and beyond but it will first have to navigate a batch of key macro data this week, which could have interest rate implications for the Fed”.
Data lined up for the week includes the US employment report, job openings, and core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, which are vital for assessing the labour market’s health and inflation trends.
Traders now see a nearly 95% chance of a quarter basis point cut by the Fed in November, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. Lower rates raise the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Gold hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday, driven by safe-haven demand due to geopolitical uncertainties.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed air strikes “hit hard” Iran’s defences, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the damage should not be exaggerated.
Elsewhere, as the US gears up for election day on November 5, uncertainty prevails, with recent polls showing a tight contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Spot silver was down 0.9% to $33.39/oz and platinum edged 0.1 down to $1,022.20.
Palladium shed 0.3% to $1,189.27 after hitting a 10-month high in the previous session.
Reuters
Oil falls after Israeli strike on Iran bypasses nuclear targets
MARKET WRAP: Sibanye leads JSE gains as US regulations provide a boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.