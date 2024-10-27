Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
It is not outside the realm of possibility that the Treasury, like the private sector, will revise growth projections upwards
Department of public service & administration’s initial offer was 3%
Appeals body members will be appointed by party secretary-general
A UK court finding that FirstRand unlawfully paid commissions to car dealers without customers’ knowledge has big implications
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will provide update on state of country’s finances
Ashburton's Equity Fund has shifted from being offshore-heavy to SA-focused, now at 100% local equities
Voters spurn Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP party over inflation and a funding scandal
His rhythmic approach and flowing action were in sync as he claimed a career-best 4/12, including the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen
The EU is set to impose additional tariffs of up to 35.3% next week on electric vehicles built in China
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.