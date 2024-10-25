SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but faces stiff competition
Financial markets across the continent have made progress, with 23 countries increasing their scores
25 October 2024 - 05:00
SA still has by far the most developed financial markets in Africa but countries across the continent have made progress, making markets more open and accessible over the past year, with 23 countries increasing their scores on Absa’s latest Africa financial markets index.
While SA tops the index overall, Mauritius, Namibia and Botswana lead the continent in some of the indicators of market development, putting them in a good position to attract capital from international and local investors...
