MARKET WRAP: Sibanye leads JSE gains as US regulations provide a boost
The change allows platinum and palladium miners in the US to claim back 10% of their costs
25 October 2024 - 20:42
Sibanye was the biggest winner on the JSE following the announcement that a recent change to US mining regulations will reduce costs for platinum group metal (PGM) miners in the country.
The changes stem from the US treasury’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA): a bill that aims to grow the country’s domestic production of clean energy components. Under the new regulations, platinum and palladium producers will be allowed to claim back 10% of their production costs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.