Gold enjoys boosted appeal on geopolitical risk

In the next three months, gold may reach $2,800/oz, one analyst says

25 October 2024 - 07:22
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Friday but was on track for a weekly gain, as investors sought the safe-haven metal amid rising geopolitical tensions, while palladium was poised for its strongest week in more than a month.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% at $2,730.09/oz as of 1.55am GMT. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday and gained 0.4% so far in the week.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,742.80/oz.

An Israeli strike killed at least 17 people at a school in central Gaza. US and Israeli negotiators will gather in Doha to prepare for renewed talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Elsewhere, opinion polls show the race to the White House remains too tight to call, with less than two weeks to go before the November 5 election.

“These elections are more dynamic and unpredictable than many previous ones. Such volatility creates additional interest in gold,” said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at European broker Mind Money.

“In the next three months, gold may reach $2,800/oz, and from the annual perspective, it can surpass the psychologically important $3,000/oz barrier.”

Palladium dipped 0.4% to $1,152.50/oz but rose 7% for the week.

The US asked the Group of Seven allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium, Bloomberg News reported. Russia’s Nornickel is the world’s largest palladium producer.

“The possibility of disruptions to Russian supply comes as the rest of the market struggles to maintain output,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist, ANZ.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.62/oz after scaling its highest level since 2012 earlier this week.

“Silver has started playing catch up to gold. It benefits from its dual role of monetary value and as an industrial metal with growth driven by the breakneck growth of photovoltaics,” said Paul Wong, market strategist at Sprott Asset Management.

Platinum lost 0.7% at $1,019.45.

Reuters

Dollar and US bond yields drop amid election risks

For the week though, the dollar was set for a fourth consecutive weekly rise
6 hours ago

Oil set for weekly gain due to Middle East risks

An IG analyst says the right price for crude oil currently is about $70 a barrel, where it is now
6 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: PGM miners drive JSE gains

Northam Platinum’s share price increased the most since March 2020, gaining 16%
17 hours ago

SA still Africa’s financial markets leader but faces stiff competition

Financial markets across the continent have made progress, with 23 countries increasing their scores
9 hours ago
