Northam Platinum’s share price increased the most since March 2020, gaining 16%
DA turns down ministers’ proposals at presentation of draft medium-term development plan
Development Bank of Southern Africa statement contradicts VEB.RF announcement
The ANC chair spoke at the memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana in Cape Town on Tuesday
Group CEO Adrian Gore was paid R31.6m inclusive of incentives in the 2024 financial year
The Treasury’s stabilisation plans appear to be on track, though the bond market isn't convinced
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshepo Phetla, head of business development at Telkom
Runner-up has claimed fraud and called for protests, while observers say the election was not free and fair
Beating Bangladesh has created a buzz of excitement, says captain
Futuristic styling and high level of features marred by weak aircon and jumpy drivetrain
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
