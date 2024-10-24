Gold price rises as investors seek safe-haven

Bengaluru — Gold prices drifted higher Thursday as safe-haven demand countered a firmer dollar, with analysts expecting record highs for bullion, while palladium hit its highest in more than a month.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,723.10/oz by 4am GMT after scaling a record high of $2,758.37/oz on Wednesday as US election jitters and Middle East tension boosted demand.
US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,736.10/oz.
The dollar lingered near a three-month high, limiting gold’s potential for a further rally. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are in a tight race, with less than two weeks to go until the November 5 presidential elections.
Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus and a military site near the western city of Homs killed one soldier and injured seven.
“For the rest of 2024, we see potential highs of $2,800/oz, with 2025 targets about $3,000/oz or higher, driven by continued geopolitical risks, US monetary easing cycle, and central bank purchases,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.
US economic activity remained steady from September to early October, with a slight rise in hiring, hinting at a likely 25 basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut soon. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Lower borrowing costs, stimulus measures in China, and supply constraints will continue to drive silver higher, into 2025 it could potentially climb to levels about $45, Sachdeva said.
Spot silver firmed 0.5% to $33.89/oz.
Palladium jumped 5.1% to $1,111.50/oz, its highest level since September 18. The US asked Group of Seven allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium, Bloomberg News reported. Russia’s Nornickel is the world’s largest palladium producer.
