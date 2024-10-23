MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker as commodities slip
23 October 2024 - 20:01
The JSE closed a little weaker on Wednesday, with the all share index down 0.33% as major commodity prices slipped after strong recent runs.
At 6pm, platinum was down 1.09% to $1,019.14/oz, palladium 1.67% to $1.060.31 and silver 3.51% to $33.61. Gold fell 1.04% to $2,718.10/oz after reaching another record high on Tuesday...
