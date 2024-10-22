Markets

WATCH: Investment trends during market volatility

Business Day TV spoke to Discovery Invest’s CEO, Kenny Rabson

22 October 2024 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Navigating financial markets can be challenging due to elevated interest rates, economic uncertainty and escalating geopolitical tensions. Business Day TV spoke to Discovery Invest’s CEO, Kenny Rabson, about these risks and their impact on investors in constructing their portfolios.

