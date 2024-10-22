MARKET WRAP: Sasol leads JSE losses on lower production numbers
The rand firms against hard currencies as commodity prices rise
22 October 2024 - 20:09
Sasol, the share price of which has taken a pounding over the past few years, led the JSE lower on Tuesday, with the all share and top 40 both giving up 0.37%.
Sasol fell the most in four weeks, (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/energy/2024-10-22-sasol-lowers-guidance-for-natref-and-fuel-sales-volumes/) down 5% to R108.12 — its lowest level since November 2020 — after the group reported a drop in production in the first quarter of its 2025 financial year...
