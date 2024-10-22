Gold price passes $2,700/oz despite stronger bond yields
Bank of America and Citi both expect the price of gold to reach $3,000/oz in 2025
22 October 2024 - 09:33
Rising US bond yields and weak Chinese demand have done little to slow the gold price rally, with bullion increasingly likely to reach $3,000/oz in 2025.
The price of gold reached another record high on Tuesday having crossed the $2,700/oz level for the first time on Friday. ..
