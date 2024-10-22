Chinese stock buyback frenzy set to boost SA mining
China is the biggest importer of commodities mined in SA
22 October 2024 - 16:49
SA mining stocks are set for handsome gains as China’s economic stimulus measures and recent increases in commodity prices are expected to provide a boost to the local sector.
China, a big importer of SA’s copper, gold and industrial metals, is on a mission to reach its 5% GDP growth target. The country has invested more than $42bn (R738bn) in a relending programme initiated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)...
