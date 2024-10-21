MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand slip on global risk aversion
Trump’s resurgence has sparked concerns about increased protectionism, with expectations of rising tariffs and sanctions
21 October 2024 - 20:00
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday, with the rand also weaker as investors consider a smaller-than-expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the upcoming US presidential election.
Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, said the local currency had averaged R17.53 to the dollar so far this quarter “as global risk aversion has lifted in the run-up to the US election, as well as on the escalation in geopolitical tensions, weak global production and a moderation in US dovishness”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.