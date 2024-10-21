JSE lifts as investors await catalysts at start of week
There is ‘cautious sentiment ahead of the US election and reduced rate cut expectations’, one analyst says
21 October 2024 - 12:11
The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning while global markets were mixed as investors awaited catalysts for direction.
Meanwhile, China has reduced its one-year and five-year loan prime rates — key lending benchmarks — to alleviate borrower pressure, particularly among property developers struggling since the crackdown on excessive borrowing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.