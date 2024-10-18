Gold prices burst through the $2,700/oz mark for the first time as demand for the safe haven metal continues
Not being one steeped in populism, he went with what he thought was the right policy
The president’s comments have led to speculation that ad valorem duties on EVs might be reduced
Mechanism holds its inaugural meeting and is expected to tackle the education act on October 30
Emerging economies, energy transition, electrification and data infrastructure are expected to drive up long-term demand for copper
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Business Day TV spoke to Beth Rivett-Carnac from RMB
Sharks and Stormers will have their sights set on bouncing back from disappointing defeats
Ford's Transit Custom Sport is tailored for those who want to add a touch of dynamism to their delivery duties
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers takes a look at the trading week and answers your stock related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers takes a look at the trading week and answers your stock related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.