MARKET WRAP: JSE ends firmer as gold hits record high
Gold prices burst through the $2,700/oz mark for the first time as demand for the safe haven metal continues
18 October 2024 - 18:42
Miners led the JSE higher on Friday as gold hit an all-time high, while global markets were mixed as investors digested new developments in China and US corporate earnings.
Reuters reported that gold prices busted through the $2,700 per ounce mark for the first time as the safe haven metal continues to benefit from the prospect of further monetary easing and persistent uncertainties arising from the US presidential election and the conflict in the Middle East...
