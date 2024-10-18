JSE firms on improved sentiment in China
China’s central bank unveiled plans to bolster the stock market through share repurchases by companies
18 October 2024 - 12:20
The JSE was stronger late on Friday morning, tracking mostly firmer global markets as investors digested new developments in China and US corporate earnings.
China’s central bank unveiled plans to bolster the stock market through share repurchases by companies and major shareholders, sparking a rally in Shanghai. This significant gain was precipitated by Beijing’s announcement of measures to stabilise China’s share markets, including loans to companies and major shareholders at a maximum interest rate of 2.25%, reported Bloomberg. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.