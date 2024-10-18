Gold reaches record $2,700/oz level aided by global uncertainty

Bengaluru — Gold breached the $2,700/oz level on Friday for the first time ever, as US election jitters and simmering Middle East tensions boosted safe-haven demand, while a looser monetary policy environment also added fuel to the rally.
Spot gold firmed 0.6% to $2,709.28/oz by 4.30am GMT and gained 2% this week. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,724.50/oz.
Gold could gather further traction given the fluidity of election developments and geopolitical uncertainties, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.
Hezbollah said it would escalate war with Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Elsewhere, with less than three weeks remaining to cast votes this US presidential election, Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are stretching for the support of every last voter.
“Gold has scoffed at a surging dollar and rallies at every chance it gets. It’s just a bull market that shows no signs of exhaustion,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.
US economic data released overnight pointed to a strengthening economy, which boosted the dollar. But traders still see a 90% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in November. The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year as the eurozone economy sags.
Lower rates increase the non-yielding bullion's appeal.
Bullion will continue to perform well over the long term, benefiting from the precarious fiscal situations of many Western nations, and the global desire for a store of value independent of other assets and institutions, said Ryan McIntyre, senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management.
Delegates to the London Bullion Market Association’s annual gathering predicted gold would rise to $2,941/oz over the next 12 months and silver to $45/oz.
Spot silver rose 0.9% to $31.97/oz and headed for a weekly gain. Platinum added 0.6% to $997.80/oz and palladium increased 0.6% to $1,048.55/oz.
Reuters
