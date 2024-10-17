Gold miners surge with Harmony and DRDGold leading the pack
The Competition Commission has become a central factor in merger and acquisition deals with its heightened scrutiny of the BEE component.
Supreme Court of Appeal ruling on how much the Please Call Me originator should pocket is ‘fundamentally flawed’, the telecommunications giant says
Mechanism holds its inaugural meeting and is expected to tackle the education act on October 30
President says policy document for the sector will include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, along with subsidies to encourage sales
Agriculture is much more than just food production on a farm
State television said Syria’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over the coastal city
League leaders face tough run of 12 games in three competitions over the next 6 weeks that could shape their season
F80 will accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.15 seconds
Tackling your questions tonight are Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Tackling your questions tonight are Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.