Markets

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: How SA can avoid an oil slick

Business Day TV speaks to the Financial Mail’s Claire Bisseker

17 October 2024 - 21:09
by Claire Bisseker
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view of the newly commissioned Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA, REUTERS
A general view of the newly commissioned Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA, REUTERS

Business Day TV speaks to the Financial Mail’s Claire Bisseker about the dynamics at play in the oil market and the impact this could have on SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE slips as investors focus on China and US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms, with focus on US ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks react badly to China’s plan on ...
Markets
4.
Gold nears record high before release of US ...
Markets
5.
Oil lifts after surprise drop in US crude ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.