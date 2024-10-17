MARKET WRAP: Precious metals power the JSE higher
Gold miners surge with Harmony and DRDGold leading the pack
17 October 2024 - 19:39
Precious metals pushed the JSE higher on Thursday, with US and European counterparts picking up momentum as fresh US corporate earnings painted a positive picture.
The positive sentiment was driven by solid performances from major banks, shifting the focus to big tech earnings. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.