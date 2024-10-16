Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Ricus Reeders, portfolio manager PSG Wealth

16 October 2024 - 20:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are FNB Wealth & Investments senior portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie and Ricus Reeders, portfolio manager PSG Wealth.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as global markets ...
Markets
2.
Gold slightly firmer as traders await US retail ...
Markets
3.
JSE inches higher as traders mull US corporate ...
Markets
4.
Oil edges higher amid Middle East uncertainty
Markets
5.
Chip stocks drag Asian markets lower
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.