Oil edges higher amid Middle East uncertainty

A general view of the newly-commissioned Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices inched higher in early trade on Wednesday on uncertainty over what may happen next in the Middle East conflict, after demand concerns knocked the market to its lowest since early October in the previous session.
Brent crude oil futures rose 14c, or 0.2%, to $74.39 a barrel by 2.50am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 19c, or 0.3%, to $70.77 a barrel.
Oil prices tumbled more than 4% to a near two-week low on Tuesday due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel would not strike Iranian nuclear and oil sites, easing fears of a supply disruption.
However, concerns about an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah persist, with the US on Tuesday saying it opposed the scope of Israel’s air strikes in Beirut over the past few weeks.
“Following the recent retracement in prices, we may expect some room for prices to stabilise in the near term, as market participants reassess further developments on the geopolitical front,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
“More clarity over China’s fiscal policy awaits as well, and the lack of specifics seem to cast some uncertainties over the eventual impact on its oil demand outlook,” said Yeap.
China may raise an additional 6-trillion yuan ($850bn) from special treasury bonds over three years to stimulate a sagging economy, local media reported, though that failed to revive sentiment in the country’s stock market.
On the oil demand side, both cartel Opec and the International Energy Agency this week cut their forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2024, with China accounting for the bulk of the downgrades.
For now, the market will be looking out for the latest US oil inventory data, with the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report due later on Wednesday and Energy Information Administration data to come on Thursday. The reports are coming a day later than normal following a federal holiday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stockpiles rose by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to October 11.
Oil edges higher amid Middle East uncertainty
Conflict in Middle East provides support after market slumped to its lowest since early October in the previous session on demand worries
Reuters
