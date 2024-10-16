JSE inches higher as traders mull US corporate earnings
The local bourse is slightly firmer on Wednesday morning, while global peers are mixed
16 October 2024 - 11:29
The JSE was marginally firmer on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed, as investors assessed US earnings reports.
Investors reacted negatively to ASML Holding’s disappointing earnings report, which was released earlier than expected. ASML Holding develops, produces, markets, sells and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers...
