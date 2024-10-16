Bengaluru — Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, as US treasury yields eased, while market participants waited for more US economic data to determine the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver in the near term.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,667.97/oz by 2.17am GMT, $17 shy of a record high hit last month. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,683.80.
The 10-year treasury yields slipped for a third consecutive session, making zero-yield bullion more appealing.
“The game changer in gold prices is the US monetary policy easing as it sets the stage for investment demand,” said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.
“The uncertainly surrounding US elections and geopolitical tensions will also support gold going forward.”
Investors looked forward to US retail sales, industrial production and weekly jobless claims data, due on Thursday, for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary easing cycle.
Traders are pricing in a 97.2% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) Fed rate cut in November.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said the central bank remained on track for more cuts in 2024 as long as data met expectations.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said he pencilled in just one more 25bp reduction in 2024 when he updated his projections for the September meeting.
Elsewhere, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told French President Emmanuel Macron that he would not agree to a ceasefire deal that failed to stop Hezbollah from rearming.
Delegates to the London Bullion Market Association’s annual gathering predicted gold prices would rise to $2,941 over the next 12 months and silver prices would jump to $45/oz.
Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $31.56 on Wednesday. Platinum rose 0.6% to $990.49 and palladium was up 0.2% at $1,011.47.
Gold slightly firmer as traders await US retail data
Investors expect the retail numbers to give an indication of the number of rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver in the near term
Bengaluru — Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, as US treasury yields eased, while market participants waited for more US economic data to determine the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver in the near term.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,667.97/oz by 2.17am GMT, $17 shy of a record high hit last month. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,683.80.
The 10-year treasury yields slipped for a third consecutive session, making zero-yield bullion more appealing.
“The game changer in gold prices is the US monetary policy easing as it sets the stage for investment demand,” said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.
“The uncertainly surrounding US elections and geopolitical tensions will also support gold going forward.”
Investors looked forward to US retail sales, industrial production and weekly jobless claims data, due on Thursday, for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary easing cycle.
Traders are pricing in a 97.2% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) Fed rate cut in November.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said the central bank remained on track for more cuts in 2024 as long as data met expectations.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said he pencilled in just one more 25bp reduction in 2024 when he updated his projections for the September meeting.
Elsewhere, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told French President Emmanuel Macron that he would not agree to a ceasefire deal that failed to stop Hezbollah from rearming.
Delegates to the London Bullion Market Association’s annual gathering predicted gold prices would rise to $2,941 over the next 12 months and silver prices would jump to $45/oz.
Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $31.56 on Wednesday. Platinum rose 0.6% to $990.49 and palladium was up 0.2% at $1,011.47.
Reuters
Oil edges higher amid Middle East uncertainty
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as global markets weaken on Chinese letdown
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.