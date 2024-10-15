Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

15 October 2024 - 20:07
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster, founder and CEO of from Protea Capital Management, and Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments.

