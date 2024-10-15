Investors are also reassessing rate cut expectations, after US data that suggests the Fed may not ease monetary policy as much as anticipated
Home affairs department has moved rapidly to make it easier for skilled foreigners to work in SA
Legal experts and artists say the bill intrudes on property rights and the right to trade
US embassy confirms talks expected to be ‘cornerstone’ of future relations
Financial services group has just two weeks to submit condensed financial statements
Prices surge 4.4% year on year compared with 0.6% for preowned vehicles, index shows
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn
Blinken and Austin send letter to Israeli officials detailing specific steps Israel must take within 30 days
Win would have ensured national team joins teams that have qualified for Afcon with two games to spare
Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Sasfin Wealth, joins Business Day TV for a closer look at the day’s market action.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Sasfin Wealth’s Craig Pheiffer
Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Sasfin Wealth, joins Business Day TV for a closer look at the day’s market action.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.