Oil slips amid softening demand outlook

Singapore — Oil prices slid 3% during Asian trade on Tuesday due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel was willing to not strike Iranian oil targets, which eased the fear of a supply disruption.
Brent crude futures were down $2.35, or 3%, at $75.11 a barrel at 4.45am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell $2.26, or 3.1%, to $71.57 a barrel.
Both benchmarks had settled about 2% lower on Monday. They are down almost $4 so far this week, nearly wiping out cumulative gains made in the seven sessions up to last Friday when investors were concerned about supply risks as Israel planned to retaliate against a missile attack from Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the US that Israel was willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones, the Washington Post reported late on Monday.
“Weakening demand has led to traders withdrawing the ‘war premium’ from prices,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.
“However, geopolitics still continues to support oil at this level. Without geopolitics in the equation, oil would have tumbled even more, maybe even below $70 a barrel mark amid the current weakening demand narrative.”
Oil cartel Opec on Monday cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024, with China accounting for the bulk of the downgrade. China’s demand is now seen growing by 580,000 barrels a day (bbl/day) in 2024, down from 650,000bbl/day.
Opec also lowered its global oil demand growth projection for 2025 to 1.64-million barrels a day from 1.74 million barrels a day.
China’s customs data showed that September oil imports fell from a year earlier, as plants curbed purchases because of weak domestic fuel demand and narrowing export margins.
Independent market analyst Tina Teng said that while the demand outlook remained weak due to record high US production and soft Chinese demand, “oil retreated from the Middle East-tension-led surge as the market reaction may have been overdone”.
In the Middle East, Israel expanded its targets in its war against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 21 people in an air strike in the north.
