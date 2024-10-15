JSE dips as China’s lacklustre data takes its toll
Market sentiment wilts after release of disappointing exports, lending and price numbers
15 October 2024 - 11:42
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while global markets were mixed, as investors digested China’s latest economic data.
Chinese shares took a hit after a report on Monday showed a sharp decline in September exports, fuelling concern about the country’s economic health. The disappointing news, combined with weaker-than-expected lending and price data, has shaken already fragile market sentiment...
