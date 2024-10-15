Asian shares slip despite firmer Wall Street

A passerby walks past Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Sydney — Asian stocks edged lower on Tuesday, contrasting with a strong Wall Street close and investor optimism about corporate earnings, while the dollar held near a two-month top, aided by bets on a smaller US rate cut in November.
Oil prices fell about 3% after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told the US that Israel was willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones, easing immediate concerns about supply disruptions.
The Nikkei rallied more than 1% to a three-month peak, having been closed on Monday for a holiday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.26% as gains in Taiwan and Australia were overshadowed by a drop in Chinese markets.
China’s blue chips fell 1.08%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid nearly 2% as a lack of new stimulus details from Beijing left investors wanting for more.
Chinese media reported Beijing may raise an additional 6-trillion yuan ($850bn) from treasury bonds over three years to help bolster a sagging economy.
“China’s signal on policy stimulus prompted us to go modestly overweight, especially given depressed valuations. Details have been scant, so we could change our view if future announcements disappoint,” said analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute.
“We still like US stocks and the broad AI theme as corporate earnings growth expands beyond tech. Yet fears over stretched valuations can drive brief sell-offs. This calls for considering global exposure where we see cheap valuations and potential catalysts.”
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Dow roared to record high closes, led by chip stocks after a 2.4% jump in AI-darling Nvidia and a brisk start to the third-quarter earnings season with beats by JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
Other big banks including Citi, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs will report quarterly results on Tuesday.
Stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, with S&P 500 futures ticking up 0.06% while Nasdaq futures rose 0.02%.
In the foreign exchange market, the dollar slipped 0.12% to ¥149.60, pulling back from a two-and-a-half-month high of ¥149.98 overnight. The euro eased 0.17% to $1.0890, languishing near the 10-week trough overnight, ahead of a rate decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.
The dollar has been buoyed by conviction the Federal Reserve will choose a smaller 25 basis point (bp) rate cut in November, rather than a 50bp move, given the economy continues to grow without overheating.
Fed governor Christopher Waller on Monday called for “more caution” on interest-rate cuts ahead, while Fed Minneapolis president Neel Kashkari sees more modest rate cuts ahead.
Traders are pricing in about an 88% probability the Fed will cut rates by 25bps in November and a 12% chance it would leave rates unchanged, according to CME’s FedWatch.
The US bond market was shut for a holiday on Monday, but cash treasuries fell slightly in early Asia trade. Two-year treasury yields are up 2bps to 3.9665%, while 10-year yields steadied at 4.0944%.
Oil extended its declines for a third straight session on demand concerns and as the jitters about Israel’s attack on Iran calmed. Brent futures fell 3.7% to $74.58 a barrel, having dropped 2% overnight.
Gold was 0.41% lower at $2,640.12/oz.
Reuters
