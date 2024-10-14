Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum Securities

14 October 2024 - 19:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Steven Schultz from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE slips after China’s stimulus statement ...
Markets
2.
Stronger dollar pressures gold
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE firmer on positive market ...
Markets
4.
Stumbling Asian shares find China’s stimulus ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ticks up, with focus on US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.