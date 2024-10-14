Markets

Stronger dollar pressures gold

Investors are on the lookout for new clues on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts

14 October 2024 - 07:37
by Daksh Grover
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Monday, weighed down by a firmer dollar, while investors looked out for fresh clues on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,651.99/oz by 2.52am GMT after rising 1% in the previous session. US gold futures lost 0.3% to $2,669.20.

The dollar index rose 0.1% on Monday, not far from a near two-month high hit last week. A stronger dollar makes bullion less attractive for other currency holders.

“The continued momentum of the US currency on reined-in rate cutting expectations has created an obstacle for the gold price,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Traders see a roughly 89% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its November meeting, and an 11% chance it will leave rates unchanged.

Data on Friday showed unchanged US producer prices in September.

The zero-yielding bullion is preferred in a low-interest rate environment as well as amid periods of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Meanwhile, investors will watch out for comments from Fed officials this week for more hints on upcoming rate cuts, along with US retail sales data.

“If the Fed speakers this week create some further doubt over how many rate cuts could occur between now and year-end, any resulting upside in the dollar could see gold support levels around $2,600 again being tested,” Waterer said.

Elsewhere, China said on Saturday that it would “significantly increase” debt to revive its sputtering economy, but left investors guessing on the overall size of the stimulus package. Data showed that China’s consumer inflation unexpectedly eased in September, while producer price deflation deepened.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $31.1275/oz and platinum shed 1.2% to $972.90. Both metals snapped two-session winning streak.

Palladium extended its decline, falling 1.6% to $1,051.81.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE firmer on positive market ...
Markets
2.
Rand and JSE improve as investors weigh up US ...
Markets
3.
Stronger dollar pressures gold
Markets
4.
Stumbling Asian shares find China’s stimulus ...
Markets
5.
SA loses out on the record gold price boom
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.