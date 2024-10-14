MARKET WRAP: JSE ticks up, with focus on US corporate earnings
Gains limited as uncertainty lingers over the pace of Fed’s interest rate cuts, analysts say
14 October 2024 - 19:15
The JSE was firmer on Monday, with global peers mixed as investors focused on the upcoming US corporate earnings season.
The third-quarter earnings season kicked off with investors eagerly awaiting results to gauge the sustainability of the recent stock market rally. US stocks rose to near-record highs, driven by gains in Nvidia shares and anticipation of big bank earnings reports...
