JSE slips after China’s stimulus statement disappoints
At 10.36am, the rand had weakened 0.4% to R17.4588/$
14 October 2024 - 11:39
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning while global peers were mixed as investors considered China’s new stimulus announcement.
China’s finance ministry unveiled new stimulus measures at the weekend, which were largely in line with market expectations. Officials signalled strong intention to revitalise China’s sluggish economy. However, a media conference provided few details on the Chinese Communist Party’s plans to achieve this goal, reported Bloomberg...
