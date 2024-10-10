Stock rally in China reignites

Pedestrians walk past an electric monitor displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS
Singapore — Chinese stocks resumed their rally on Thursday, fanned by expectations that a briefing from finance officials this weekend would deliver anticipated fiscal stimulus, while the dollar lingered near a two-month high before a US inflation report.
Mainland shares got a lift early in the Asia session as China's central bank kicked off its 500-billion yuan facility to spur capital markets, a plan it announced late September as part of a series of stimulus measures.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose about 3%, partially reversing the previous day’s 7%, which was triggered by some investor concern about the lack of details in the stimulus package. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged more than 4%, after slipping 1.3% on Wednesday and is up 26% in 2024.
That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 1.25% higher, with futures indicating European bourses were due for a slightly higher open.
The market’s attention is now firmly on a finance ministry press conference on Saturday that will provide details of the fiscal stimulus plan. The theme of the news conference is “intensifying countercyclical adjustment of fiscal policy to promote high-quality economic development.”
“We believe the consensus is expecting about 2-trillion to 3-trillion yuan in size of fiscal stimulus measures,” said Richard Tang, China strategist at Julius Baer.
Tang expects more announcements of additional fiscal measures in the coming weeks.
It’s been a volatile week for Chinese markets. Mainland shares rallied to two-year highs on Tuesday after the long National Day holiday but quickly lost steam as the lack of details on stimulus measures dealt a blow to market enthusiasm.
Benchmark indexes in China notched their biggest daily losses on Wednesday since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Overall, the CSI300 index is up 26% and the Shanghai Composite index is up 22% since the measures were first announced on September 24.
“We believe the recent policy pivot marks a step change in the level of policy support, and that meaningful fiscal support is likely to follow,” said Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at abrdn.
“For the rally to sustain, the government needs to deliver on fiscal stimulus.”
US CPI looms
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs after the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and ahead of September inflation data.
The minutes showed a “substantial majority” of Fed officials at the September meeting supported beginning an era of easier monetary policy with an outsize half-point rate cut.
However, there appeared even broader agreement that the initial move would not commit the Fed to any particular pace of rate reductions in the future, the minutes showed.
Markets are pricing in an 82% chance of a 25 basis point cut in November, CME FedWatch tool showed, with investors scaling back expectations for aggressive rate cuts after last week’s strong US jobs report.
Investor focus will be on inflation data on Thursday in the form of the consumer price index (CPI) for insight into the Fed’s rate path, while the corporate earnings season begins with bank earnings on Friday.
September’s CPI is likely to show core inflation holding steady at a 3.2% year-on-year clip, according to economists polled by Reuters.
“A hotter-than-expected core inflation number would see yields extend their recent gains and for traders to scale back further expectations for a Fed rate cut in November,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG said.
“A scenario that is likely to raise questions around the current Goldilocks narrative and unnerve equity markets.”
The shifting US interest rate expectations have boosted the dollar, with the dollar index, which measures the currency against six key rivals, steady after climbing to the highest since August 16 overnight.
In commodities, oil prices rose as investors contended with rising tension in the Middle East and its effect on oil supply, as well as a spike in demand as a major storm barrelled into Florida in the US.
Brent crude futures were 0.78% higher at $77.18 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 0.83% at $73.85 a barrel.
Stock rally in China reignites
Meanwhile, the dollar is near a two-month high before the release of a US inflation report
Singapore — Chinese stocks resumed their rally on Thursday, fanned by expectations that a briefing from finance officials this weekend would deliver anticipated fiscal stimulus, while the dollar lingered near a two-month high before a US inflation report.
Mainland shares got a lift early in the Asia session as China's central bank kicked off its 500-billion yuan facility to spur capital markets, a plan it announced late September as part of a series of stimulus measures.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose about 3%, partially reversing the previous day’s 7%, which was triggered by some investor concern about the lack of details in the stimulus package. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged more than 4%, after slipping 1.3% on Wednesday and is up 26% in 2024.
That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 1.25% higher, with futures indicating European bourses were due for a slightly higher open.
The market’s attention is now firmly on a finance ministry press conference on Saturday that will provide details of the fiscal stimulus plan. The theme of the news conference is “intensifying countercyclical adjustment of fiscal policy to promote high-quality economic development.”
“We believe the consensus is expecting about 2-trillion to 3-trillion yuan in size of fiscal stimulus measures,” said Richard Tang, China strategist at Julius Baer.
Tang expects more announcements of additional fiscal measures in the coming weeks.
It’s been a volatile week for Chinese markets. Mainland shares rallied to two-year highs on Tuesday after the long National Day holiday but quickly lost steam as the lack of details on stimulus measures dealt a blow to market enthusiasm.
Benchmark indexes in China notched their biggest daily losses on Wednesday since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Overall, the CSI300 index is up 26% and the Shanghai Composite index is up 22% since the measures were first announced on September 24.
“We believe the recent policy pivot marks a step change in the level of policy support, and that meaningful fiscal support is likely to follow,” said Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at abrdn.
“For the rally to sustain, the government needs to deliver on fiscal stimulus.”
US CPI looms
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs after the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and ahead of September inflation data.
The minutes showed a “substantial majority” of Fed officials at the September meeting supported beginning an era of easier monetary policy with an outsize half-point rate cut.
However, there appeared even broader agreement that the initial move would not commit the Fed to any particular pace of rate reductions in the future, the minutes showed.
Markets are pricing in an 82% chance of a 25 basis point cut in November, CME FedWatch tool showed, with investors scaling back expectations for aggressive rate cuts after last week’s strong US jobs report.
Investor focus will be on inflation data on Thursday in the form of the consumer price index (CPI) for insight into the Fed’s rate path, while the corporate earnings season begins with bank earnings on Friday.
September’s CPI is likely to show core inflation holding steady at a 3.2% year-on-year clip, according to economists polled by Reuters.
“A hotter-than-expected core inflation number would see yields extend their recent gains and for traders to scale back further expectations for a Fed rate cut in November,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG said.
“A scenario that is likely to raise questions around the current Goldilocks narrative and unnerve equity markets.”
The shifting US interest rate expectations have boosted the dollar, with the dollar index, which measures the currency against six key rivals, steady after climbing to the highest since August 16 overnight.
In commodities, oil prices rose as investors contended with rising tension in the Middle East and its effect on oil supply, as well as a spike in demand as a major storm barrelled into Florida in the US.
Brent crude futures were 0.78% higher at $77.18 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 0.83% at $73.85 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.