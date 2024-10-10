SA’s gold output extends losing streak in August
Declining sales and production have negative implications for the fiscus and tax collections
10 October 2024 - 15:03
SA’s gold output fell for a 10th consecutive month in August while an 80.5% plunge in sales of the precious metal in the period means the country is losing out on the boon in record gold prices.
Gold output was down 4.6% year on year in August after declining by 3.5% in July. The sector, once the hallmark of SA's mining industry, last reported positive growth in October 2023...
