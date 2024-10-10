MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE muted after mixed US inflation report
While US inflation eased to 2.4% in September, core inflation — excluding food and energy — unexpectedly rose to 3.3%
10 October 2024 - 20:03
The rand was firmer on Thursday, with the JSE little changed after the US consumer inflation report gave a mixed picture.
The US inflation rate eased to 2.4% in September, slightly below the preceding months’ pace. Although traders anticipated a steeper decline to 2.3%, the modest slowdown suggests persistent inflationary pressures. ..
